Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hamas slams Saudi decision to open airspace to Israel flights

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday slammed the Saudi decision to open its airspace to Israeli flights, Quds Press reported.

“We, Hamas, feel sad following the Saudi decision to open its airspace to the Israeli occupation flights,” Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha disclosed in a statement.

Taha indicated: “Opening Saudi skies to Israeli flights reinforces and encourages the aggressive agenda of the Israeli occupation.”

He continued: “Opening Saudi airspace to Israel following the so-called Jerusalem Declaration is seen as a reward for the Israeli occupation.”

Meanwhile, Taha reiterated his movement’s stance against all forms of normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab and Muslim states, specifically Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that it had decided to allow “all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority” to fly in the kingdom’s airspace, a decision that will allow Israeli airlines to fly over the entire country.

Following this, US President Joe Biden flew directly from Tel Aviv to Jeddah, expressing: “Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Biden said.

“As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia,” Biden added.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.