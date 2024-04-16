Hamas: “The occupation had buried the bodies under the dirt with its military bulldozers before withdrawing from the complex”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the horrific scenes that played out of the new mass grave that was discovered on Monday in one of the courtyards of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

This comes after the complex contained several decomposed bodies, which were left by the Israeli occupation forces.

“The occupation had buried the bodies under the dirt with its military bulldozers before withdrawing from the complex. This reaffirmed that there are no limits to this abhorrent Zionist fascism, which continues its acts, taking advantage of the shameful international silence,” proclaimed the resistance.

This endless series of atrocities discovered in the hospital and its surroundings, including mass graves and traces of executions, explained Hamas, where hundreds of bodies are still under the rubble, are well-described by the international community and its political, humanitarian, and judicial institutions as “clear war crimes.”

“What is required from these institutions is to activate their role through bringing the leaders of this rogue entity into immediate accountability,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Illustrative]

