Hamas, UN envoy discuss situation in occupied territories

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday discussed the situation in the occupied territories with UN Secretary-General’s Middle East Envoy, Tor Wennesland, Hamas said in a statement on its website.

During a call, Haniyeh briefed Wennesland on “the recent Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, pointing out targeted assassinations of Palestinians, the latest of which took place in Jenin, where Israeli occupation forces shot dead five Palestinians on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.”

He denounced “the incursions carried out by fanatic Israeli settlers and the Israeli occupation leaders, including extremist Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.”Both the Israeli officials stormed occupied East Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, Haniyeh toldWennesland, explaining that this provoked Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. Haniyeh called for the UN “to put an end to the Israeli practices in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque, and provide access for all Palestinian worshippers from the West Bank and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 to the Islamic holy site.”

The top Hamas leader also addressed the conditions Palestinian detainees are being held under in Israeli jails. He discussed efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip and break the the15-year Israeli siege on the coastal enclave. For his part, Wennesland briefed Haniyeh on the UN’s efforts regarding the issues discussed. He also hailed the relationship with Hamas as “constructive and strategic”, the statement said.

Source: Middle East Monitor