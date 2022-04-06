Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hamas, UN envoy discuss situation in occupied territories

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday discussed the situation in the occupied territories with UN Secretary-General’s Middle East Envoy, Tor Wennesland, Hamas said in a statement on its website.

During a call, Haniyeh briefed Wennesland on “the recent Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, pointing out targeted assassinations of Palestinians, the latest of which took place in Jenin, where Israeli occupation forces shot dead five Palestinians on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.”

He denounced “the incursions carried out by fanatic Israeli settlers and the Israeli occupation leaders, including extremist Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.”Both the Israeli officials stormed occupied East Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, Haniyeh toldWennesland, explaining that this provoked Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.   Haniyeh called for the UN “to put an end to the Israeli practices in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque, and provide access for all Palestinian worshippers from the West Bank and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 to the Islamic holy site.”

The top Hamas leader also addressed the conditions Palestinian detainees are being held under in Israeli jails. He discussed efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip and break the the15-year Israeli siege on the coastal enclave. For his part, Wennesland briefed Haniyeh on the UN’s efforts regarding the issues discussed. He also hailed the relationship with Hamas as “constructive and strategic”, the statement said.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.