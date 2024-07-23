Hamas: “We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal Zionist aggression on the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal Zionist aggression on the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, targeting oil facilities and civilian infrastructure, including the port and the electricity company in the port of Al-Hudaydah city, resulting in martyrs and injured civilians.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas following the attack launched by the Israeli occupation on Yemen’s Al Hudaydah port.

According to media reports, the port is known to supply the Houthis with Iranian weapons, enabling Houthis to successfully execute their attacks in the Red Sea.

“We consider this aggression an act of Zionist arrogance and a dangerous escalation, in a desperate attempt to deter the free resistance forces in our Ummah (Muslim world) from fulfilling their sacred duty towards Jerusalem and the oppressed Palestinian people who are facing a Nazi-like genocide.”

The resistance further voiced their “full solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people” and the Ansar Allah movement.

“We mourn their martyrs and value their courageous stances and decisive decisions to provide all means of support and assistance to our oppressed Palestinian people.” “We hold the Nazi-Zionist occupation and the US administration fully responsible for the ongoing escalation in the region, as they continue to provide the occupation with political cover and open military support to commit the most heinous crimes and violations of all international laws,” stressed Hamas.

The resistance further urged the intervention of all countries, including forces of our Arab and Islamic nations to condemn the actions of Israel.

“We call on these countries to engage in confronting this Zionist entity until it is expelled from Palestine and our occupied Arab lands, and protect our Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [screenshot]

