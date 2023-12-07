Hamas: “We strongly condemn President Biden’s dissemination of Zionist false claims”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We strongly condemn President Biden’s dissemination of Zionist false claims by accusing the Palestinian resistance fighters of sexual violence and rape during the Battle of Al-aqsa Flood on October 7th.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement Hamas.

The movement further cited US’ President Biden’s claims as an “ethical downfall” for failing to remain impartial and promoting fabrications pushed by the Israeli narrative.

“He should have refrained from echoing baseless accusations of the Zionist propaganda to justify the atrocious killing of children, women, and civilians in Gaza,” echoed Hamas.

We confirm that these lies are propagated by the Israeli occupation leaders to cover up the “genocidal war” on Palestinians in Gaza, expressed Hamas in a statement.

“Through these fake claims, the occupation aims to mislead the international public opinion that has seen the resistance’s humanity towards captives held in Gaza,” reiterated Hamas.

The movement further appealed to international media agencies and outlets to adhere to accuracy, verify claims, and expose the fake accusations of the Israeli occupation and propaganda.

“Just as they did with other Israeli lies like beheading children or using al-Shifa Hospital as a command center, we have and proved them baseless, a fact that Biden and his administration shamelessly disregarded,” added Hamas.

Photo: X/@QudsNen