Hamas’s Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

By Rachel Mohamed

The Muslim ummah is mourning the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in an assassination attack in Iran’s capital of Tehran while attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Palestinian resistance group and Iranian Revolutionary Guards have since confirmed the news in their statements. This comes after Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed at his residence after the building where they were staying was struck.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast earlier today Al Quds Foundation SA Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels expressed his heartfelt condolences.

“It’s a sad day not only for the Muslims but for the whole world because we have lost a great leader, but we can promise a set part of Israel that it’s not going to be the end of Hamas or the Palestinian struggle. Hamas is going to get even stronger because they have so many leaders. And we ask (Allah SWT) to grant Ismail Haniyeh the highest rank in Jannah Ameen,” he said.

Gabriels described Haniyeh as a great leader and one of the strongest bravest, and most courageous leaders of this ummah and that “his assassination would not weaken the Palestinian cause but would be the opposite of bringing the ultimate and promised victory closer to the people of Palestine.”

He further stated his interest in calling for the response of Arab countries and getting a comment from the Iranian government on Haniyeh’s murder. He also felt that the Arab world “has been silent while Palestinians have been massacred in Gaza.”

Gabriels further added that the people responsible for the killing of Haniyeh have exposed themselves to the world.

“But at the same time, Gaza and the assassination of Haniyeh have exposed the killers to the world and the general people in the world in the US and Europe and have now realized the evil of the people killing Haniyeh. The time is now getting closer to their end and the destruction of apartheid Israel and will awaken up people especially the Muslims of the world.”

In closing, Gabriels stated he has contacted the president of the MJC SA in a meeting with the Al Quds Foundation today to discuss how to best honour the legacy of Haniyeh. A mass salaatul janaazah is set to be held in the coming days.

Photo:@QudsNen/X