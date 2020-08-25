Hambe Kahle Advocate Hishaam Mohamed

Share this article

















Tributes have poured in following the death of Advocate Hishaam Mohamed, the former provincial head of the Justice Department, who had since 2019 been an ANC MP. Advocate Hishaam Mohamed passed away last night due to a heart attack. Having held various titles in the social justice sector since high school, the advocate embarked on a lifelong journey encouraging active citizenship and ensuring equal access to justice and improved services. Mohamed served the department of justice for 27 years and pioneered the establishment of the first Family Court, Mobile Courts, Tax Court and the development of Community Safety Forums.

Heartfelt acknowledgements have persistently streamed in since the news broke, with many expressing great sadness at the sudden loss of a national icon.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai stated Mohamed can be aplaused for his unwavering veracity.

“Hishaam was not only a good friend, he was a good comrade and he was one, surprising in these times, one of unimpeachable integrity,” stated Desai.

ANC WC convener Lerumo Kalako said Mohamed had a long history of promoting and ensuring human rights.

“He left a big void in the ANC. Even now, in this period of the Covid pandemic, Adv Hishaam has exhausted himself. He has worked and mobilized resources, not for himself or his personal friends, for people who are in dire straights in poor areas who have nothing at all. He reached out to them, irrespective of political affiliation. Comrade Hishaam should be recognized for the role he played n transforming and restructuring the justice department- not only provincially, nationally,” said Kalako.

Khalid Sayed ANC Deputy Chief Whip and Shadow Education MEC in the legislature said Mohammed was the embodiment of the ANC’s principals, including speaking up about issues of that affect the most vulnerable:

“It’s a huge loss, not only for the ANC but for South Africa. Adv Mohamed really lived every moment of his life according to the oath of the ANC. He was a true revolutionary. I consider him a mentor, he was somebody that groomed me and every moment I saw the selflessness that he had,” recalled Sayed.

Member of Parliament for greater Athlone Faiez Jacobs acknowledged Mohamed’s dedication in the fight against gender-based violence.

“He was constantly talking about helping our communities during Covid and he said the one big challenge is the scourge of GBV and how do we empower women to assert their rights. Our sincere condolences to his family and immediate family- wife and children, the ANC family, the justice family. Hishaam touched many lives not only in the City of Cape Town, but indeed nationally,” said Jacobs.

Mohamed was 55 years old and is survived by his widow, two sons and a daughter.

VOC