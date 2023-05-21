Hammanskraal residents urged to refrain from drinking tap water following diarrhoeal outbreak

Share this article

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria and surrounding areas to refrain from drinking tap water following a diarrhoeal disease outbreak in the area that has killed at least six people.

Over 50 others received medical care at Jubilee District Hospital. City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the city is providing drinkable water through water tankers at informal settlements three times a week.

Bokaba says water trucks are being sent to formal areas daily to ensure that communities drink water that is safe for consumption.

He says, “The city regularly conducts tests on the quality of water provided to our communities, and following this outbreak, comprehensive tests will be done on the entire water distribution network. Water samples have been collected in the affected areas and taken for tests, and results are expected on Wednesday to determine the cause of the outbreak. Some of the cases reported are from the Moretele area, which is not supplied by the City of Tshwane.”

Source: SABC News