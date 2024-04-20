Haniyeh heads Hamas leadership delegation in Turkiye

Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Turkiye on Friday leading a delegation of members of the movement’s leadership.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss developments in the Israeli occupation aggression, the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and developments concerning the Palestinian issue.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its attack against the Gaza Strip, killing 34,012 and injuring 76,833, in addition to the displacement of about 1.7 million Gaza residents, according to United Nations data.

Source: Middle East Monitor