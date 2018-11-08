Hannah Cornelius murder trial: Sentencing proceedings to get under way

Sentencing proceedings of three men found guilty for the murder of Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend, Cheslin Marsh, are expected to kick off in the Sentencing proceedings of three men found guilty for the murder of Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend, Cheslin Marsh, are expected to kick off in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.on Thursday.

Eben Van Niekerk, Geraldo Parsons and Vernon Witbooi were found guilty of the rape and murder of Cornelius and the attempted murder of Marsh.

A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, who was only charged with robbery and kidnapping, was also found guilty.

Judge Rosheni Allie delivered her judgement on Wednesday.

The four accosted the students in Cornelius’ VW Citi Golf on the corner of Jan Celliers Road and Bird Street in Stellenbosch in the early hours of May 27, 2017.

The State intends to call Cornelius’ father, retired Simon’s Town magistrate Willem Cornelius, an aunt, and Marsh’s mother to testify in aggravation of sentence.

The four accused are expected to testify in mitigation.

[Source: News24]

