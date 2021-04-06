Hanover Park boy, 13, shot days after interfaith prayer meeting

Share this article

















A 13-year-old boy believed to be from Hanover Park was shot in the back while at a farm in Phillipi yesterday. Western Cape SAPS Spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says he was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Furthermore, police investigation continues surrounding the circumstances and motive for the shooting incident.

The attempted murder comes day after the community held an interfaith prayer meeting in Algoa court, Hanover park. The prayer meeting follows a spate of murders in the community that have taken the lives of innocent people. The community is still aggrieved after four-year-old, Chloe van der Westhuizen, was among five people caught in gang cross-fire in Algoa Court last week.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) member, Yaseen Johaar said the community needs to take ownership of its land and not fall victim to continuous gangsterism and drug peddling.

“We are tired of hearing Hanover Park being portrayed as negative in the news. We have to take back our area and we have to do it now before it’s too late,” stated Johaar.

CPF Spokesperson, Kashiefa Mohammed urged mothers to love their children.

“Hug your child, kiss them and tell them you love them. Look after them, protect them and ensure you know where they are at all times because in a flash they can be ripped from your arms by heedless gang members who have no regard for life,” said an emotional Abrahams.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is urged to call the investigation official Detective Sergeant Mveleli Kedama at 021 690 1517 or 073 586 2119.

