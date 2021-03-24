Hanover Park community take to the streets against gang violence

Share this article

















Cape flats mothers stood united at the Philippi police station yesterday as they handed over a memorandum to the newly elected station commander calling for an end to violence that has been plaquing their communities in recent days.

“Forward we shall march to a drug and gun free Hanover park,” chanted exasperated mothers through the streets of Hanover Park, who have all bore witness to ongoing gang violence in the mob ravaged Cape Flats area.

Alcardo Andrews Foundation (AAF) founder, Avril Andrews said it is the job of the community to ensure that law officials are held accountable.

“We have protested for the last six years and we will continue to protest for the next sixty. We can’t lay on our backs and expect change to come. This is an uphill battle and we have made it our priority to hold officials to account. If we don’t, who will?”, questioned an irate Andrews.

Andrews started the AAF after her son was murdered when he chased someone who had robbed their neighbour in October 2015.

The group held up placards saying: “Stop killing our children” while others held posters with photographs of their murdered sons.

Protestor, Lesley Wyngaard, who lives in Southfield, said her son was murdered while with friends in Mitchells Plain in November 2015.

“The spate of killings has continued to ravage through our community. We are calling for increased visibility by law enforcement during the evenings, they are seen far and few between,” explained Wyngaard.

Chairperson of the Hanover Park Fitness Club, Somaya Lawrence said she will bear the torch for all mothers who have been silenced.

“If I can be the voice for all the mothers who have lost children due to gang violence, I will do it. They are afraid to speak out because they will be victimized. Whether or not you were directly affected, our community bleeds and we need to support each other,” stated an emotional Lawrence.

Spokesperson for Moms Who Care, Adeebah Shah said mothers need to stop protecting their sons.

The list of demands included in the memorandums called for dormant cases to be adequately investigated; security for school-goers; monthly progress meetings; witness protection and diplomacy at police stations.

SAPS is yet to respond.

Listen to the full conversation here:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1014721">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>