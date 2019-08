Share this article

















The Hanover Park community policing forum wants government to relook at its safety plan in gang-ridden areas.

The call comes after a young man was shot and killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The CPF’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the victims were not gangsters.

Abrahams said despite the army’s deployment, there was not enough police visibility in the neighbourhood.

“They were innocent. There are no plans or help for the community. We need to meet to decide what we’re going to do.”

