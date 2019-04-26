Hanover Park cricket club prepares for England tour

By Anees Teladia

A heart-warming and inspiring story of success and achievement is on the horizon and it all stems from the vision of the Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club. The club from Hanover Park is soon to embark on a tour of England which will to the team’s delight, include attending a Cricket World Cup match. While the club is well organised, they are still, however, in need of funding and support. Communities are urged to contribute to the cause, as it promises to be a valuable experience for the young cricketers and would serve to inspire youth from troubled backgrounds to aspire to greater heights than crime and gangsterism.

Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairperson, Ashraf Allie says he is extremely humbled to represent the organisation.

“The journey for us started four years back, when we came together and decided enough is enough. No one is going to help us if we don’t help ourselves,” said Allie.

“The biggest goal we set was to be the best club in the country. It was our statement of intent.”

“Through humility we are sitting here today and can share with you that our club has become a registered non-profit organisation – a public benefit organisation.”

Allie thanked Fish Rite for coming on board and becoming the official lead sponsor for the club. He also explained how the idea of a tour to England came about.

“We are humbled to have the brand Fish Rite as our lead sponsor. For the first time in the club’s history we could kit the entire club in the sweater and pants. That itself, is a great achievement,” said Allie.

“Three years back, we had the opportunity to play against an overseas touring group. It was the first time in the club’s history we played overseas opposition.”

“What was amazing was the response and the comments from the touring team. They said whenever they come back, they need to play us. Then the conversation went to ‘why don’t you come to the UK?’.”

“Two years down the line, we can now confirm we are going to tour and we are excited about this. There are still a few grey areas we need to overcome, but the slogan is Fish Rite Hanover Park – Breaking Boundaries [pun intended].”

The Western Province Cricket Association was also represented by their Chief Executive Officer, Nabeal Dien, who commented on the tour as being a commendable achievement and introduced a new donor to the initiative.

“I think it’s commendable – the kind of vision and passion I’ve witnessed from Ashraf at the Hanover Park club,” said Dien.

Punit Balan was then introduced as the new donor, who on behalf of the S Balan Group donated R50 000 to the cause.

Captain of the touring team, Carl Damon spoke to VOC News and said that the primary challenge the club typically faces is the lack of equipment. He also added that the team is excited about the opportunity because they are getting the chance to play abroad.

Vice-Captain, Sherwin Mei says that he is very happy about the opportunity and that he is not an ambassador for South Africa on this trip, but rather an ambassador for the area he comes from. He hopes to inspire the youth in his area to travel and chase opportunities such as the one he now has.

Humanitarian organisation, Islamic Relief South Africa has thrown its weight behind this exciting initiative.

To donate or for further information, click on the link below:

https://crowdfund.islamic-relief.org.za/campaigns/breaking-boundaries-june-2019-uk-tour/

VOC

