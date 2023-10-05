Hanover Park Imams unite to tackle rising crime and chaos

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In response to the alarming rise in crime and turmoil plaguing Hanover Park, a community in Cape Town, a coalition of local imams and clergy members convened a meeting to explore collaborative solutions. The community has been grappling with escalating crime rates, prompting religious leaders to take proactive steps to address the pressing issues.

The Imam of Masjidun Nur in Hanover Park, Moulana Yazeed Benjamin, shared insights from the meeting during an interview with VOC Breakfast on Thursday. He emphasized the urgency of collective action, stating, “All the imams in Hanover Park have decided it is time for us to work together. We have united to pave a way for our community and future generations. We understand that a single march cannot transform our community overnight. Our sole objective is to create a safe community.” Moulana Benjamin also highlighted their broader aspirations, stating, “We are not only striving for a safer community but also a safer country. This is why the imams have come together to brainstorm and address various community issues, ultimately aiming for a better future.”

To keep the community informed and engaged, Moulana Benjamin announced plans for a report-back meeting scheduled for the coming Sunday. This gathering will serve as an opportunity to share the outcomes of their discussions and outline their collaborative efforts with local law enforcement.

He expressed concern about the police’s lacklustre response to community safety concerns, saying, “We would like to work with the police towards a better future, even though they have let us down in the past. The path ahead is uncertain, but we remain hopeful.”

Moulana Benjamin also emphasized the need for unity within the community, urging residents to come together and support one another in their quest for stability. He acknowledged the community’s long-standing exposure to chaos but stressed their commitment to establishing a more secure environment.

“The report-back meeting is scheduled for this Sunday at 2 pm at Freedom Square. We welcome input from the community to chart a collective path forward,” Moulana Benjamin concluded.

As Hanover Park’s imams and religious leaders strive for positive change, their dedication to fostering unity and security in their community stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of the people they serve.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay