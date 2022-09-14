Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Hanover Park residents angered by latest murder, after body of teen discovered

Local, News
Heartbreaking scenes played out in Hanover Park at the weekend when the body of a teenaged girl was found in an open field. According to local officials, Jehaan Petersen, 17, was found with open wounds to her head and body. Petersen who was reported missing by her family late last week was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.
Community Policing Forum (CPF) Member Yaseen Johaar spoke to VOC News earlier and stated the community is reeling after the discovery of yet another slain youth.
“We are frustrated that senseless killings of our youth and elderly continue unabated in the community. I think it is also important to note the response time of officials and the processes that followed when she was reported missing but during this agonizing time, we share our condolences to her family and we encourage those affected by any incidents of trauma to make use of the free victim support provided by the police station, explained Johaar.
Subsequently, the motive for the attack is yet to be established. A murder case was registered for investigation. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.
Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ayanda Tolbaard on 073 532 3865 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Aneeqa Du Plessis

