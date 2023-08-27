Hanover Park residents still rebuilding dwellings following extreme winds.

Share this article

Residents whose homes were damaged by extreme winds at Hanover Park in Cape Town are still rebuilding their dwellings. The roofs of several properties in the area were blown off on Friday due to gale force winds in the wake of an intense cold front that Cape Town experienced.

Many are still in shock.

One of the affected residents, Ridewan Domingo, says they experienced a tornado-like weather phenomenon, that left a trail of destruction and damaged some homes.

“I saw this thing is coming towards our house and I tried to bend down and the moment when I wanted to say huh, I just heard bwahhh. I was so shocked and my father is 92 sitting upstairs and he was still praying and I ran up the stairs because I was in shock. I was still in a very bad state.”

Source: SABC News