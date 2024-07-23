Hanover Park shooting incident sparks outcry, police minister to meet local authorities

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Amid ongoing shootings in the Hanover Park area, tensions escalated on Friday (19 July) when certain residents attacked City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers.

Newly appointed police minister Senzo Mchunu said he is ready to tackle gang violence and has called for a meeting with local authorities amid a surge of shootings in various hotspots across the Cape Flats.

This comes as the minister visited Voorspoed Primary School in Hanover Park on Saturday, where he held a crime imbizo just a day after the incident took place.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing an altercation between some residents and authorities.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith has condemned the attack on the City’s enforcement staff.

Smith said that the ShotSpotter system detected over 30 shots being fired and officers were deployed to the area and saw an armed suspect running away.

“One of the Law Enforcement officers pursued him on foot – the suspect turned around and took aim at the officer, who then reached for his weapon and opened fire. However, at this point, a group alleged to be gang members, started hurling stones at the officer – he sustained head injuries, and a patrol vehicle too was damaged. The officer has since been taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Smith said.

“We are also aware of a civilian being shot – she was taken to hospital using private transport. The circumstances around this shooting are not clear. This is not the first time that bystanders interfere with officers in the execution of their duties or cause them harm, he added.”

Meanwhile, Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Yaseen Johaar said that gun violence is something the community lives with every day.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Johaar noted, “On Friday morning, there was a shootout, and many shots were fired. Police then responded on the scene and apparently fired shots – ultimately, two people were wounded that morning.”

He also emphasized the importance of justice in this situation, noting,

“Immediately the headlines were saying ‘Community attacking police,’ but that connotation gives a vague interpretation of what took place. This isn’t the case. It was specific individuals that attacked police, not the community as a whole. We are already trying to create strong relations with police; this only worsens the issues.”

Meanwhile, at the Imbizo, Mchunu called for a meeting with the City and provincial government to address gang violence across the Cape Flats.

The minister stated, “By Thursday I want to meet, and if I have to extend my stay [in the City] to Friday I will.”

Johaar expressed cautious optimism about Mchunu’s intentions.

“We can only base what the minister is saying on action. In the past, a lot has been said, and no action has been taken. We must sit back and see if these words are put into action.”

He also stressed the need for community involvement in these processes, stating, “More must be done in terms of listening to the priorities of the community. The community wants to be involved in these processes; they want to be invited to the table. They are always willing to come to the table.”

“As a community, we live and breathe this gang violence. The bullets never stop.”

While appreciating the efforts of law enforcement and police, Johaar highlighted the need for adequate policing that serves the community.

“Our police and law enforcement should not be treating the community as criminals.”

Furthermore, he also criticized the use of technology and gadgets without community input, adding, “All the money is spent, and crime is still persistent. You need to look at the root causes of these crimes, spend money on tackling the root causes, and watch and see how it decreases.”

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile