Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie ‘shot dead’ in Salt River

Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.
According to police at the scene, Staggie was killed. “He couldn’t have survived, that car is riddled with bullets,” one officer said.
The gangster was sitting in a friend’s car outside his house in London Road when he was shot.
“The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am,” said a police officer on the scene.
Photographs showed at least 11 bullet holes in the windscreen of the silver Toyota Yaris sedan and one in the bonnet.
The police source said: “His son then rushed him to hospital hoping that he would survive. Rival gangs have been after his blood for a while. He was also worried about his safety, the cameras at his house are testimony to that.”
The police officer said the driver of the vehicle Staggie was sitting in was unscathed. “He got out of the car and ran for cover,” said the source.
“You can clearly see that they were after Staggie. After the shooting, the man can be seen on the footage walking up the street.”
Staggie’s shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.
Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips’ execution, on the corner of Silversands and De Duin roads, while the gangster’s body was still there.
My bru, Westridge is a war zone, they shot the leader of the hard livings gang, the area is on lock down 😯 even rashied staggie came to the scene, they just shot on the house of a 28 hitman,I know them both, they grew up together.. pic.twitter.com/mt101o7oHa
— 5haun (@Camoguy8) December 12, 2019
Police closed London Road after the shooting as detectives began combing the area for clues.
The car in which Staggie was shot was moved to the side of the road.
Staggie’s twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and burned alive by members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs in Salt River in 1996.
This is a developing story.
(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)
