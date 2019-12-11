Have your say on city’s extended parking tariffs

Share this article

















Cape Town residents are being encouraged to send in their comments on the city’s proposal to extend parking tariffs to high-demand areas.

According to the City of Cape Town, sub-councils, business owners, and residents from central business districts (CBDs) and popular recreational areas have been calling on ‘managed parking’ in various areas due to the high demand for on-street parking.

Managed parking means:

– the City charges a tariff for the use of an on-street parking bay

– that the tariff is determined by the time the bay is being occupied

– that those who park in CBDs are charged per 15 minutes

– visitors to recreational areas be charged per three hours

– that time restrictions are applicable; and

– the management times are from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The City proposes to expand managed parking to the following areas:

– Camps Bay (Subcouncil 16)

– Durbanville CBD (Subcouncil 7)

– Muizenberg (Subcouncil 19)

– De Waterkant (Subcouncil 16)

– Kenilworth (Subcouncil 20)

– Newlands and Rondebosch (Subcouncil 20)

– Gardens, Kloof, more streets in the Cape Town CBD (Subcouncil 16)

– Gallows Hill (Subcouncil 16)

Residents have until Friday December 13 to submit their comments on the proposals, and are being encouraged to do so.

“Residents still have time to comment on the proposals. The closing date is at midnight on 13 December 2019. I encourage all to participate and to air their views. We want as much input as possible so that we can determine the need and the support for the proposal,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Alderman Felicity Purchase.

Comments, input and recommendations can be submitted as follows:

– Handwritten: deliver to any library or subcouncil office within your area

