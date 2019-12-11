Have your say on city’s extended parking tariffs

Cape Town residents are being encouraged to send in their comments on the city’s proposal to extend parking tariffs to high-demand areas.
According to the City of Cape Town, sub-councils, business owners, and residents from central business districts (CBDs) and popular recreational areas have been calling on ‘managed parking’ in various areas due to the high demand for on-street parking.
Managed parking means:
The City proposes to expand managed parking to the following areas:
Residents have until Friday December 13 to submit their comments on the proposals, and are being encouraged to do so.
“Residents still have time to comment on the proposals. The closing date is at midnight on 13 December 2019. I encourage all to participate and to air their views. We want as much input as possible so that we can determine the need and the support for the proposal,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Alderman Felicity Purchase.
Comments, input and recommendations can be submitted as follows:
