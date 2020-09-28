Hawks arrest five suspects for human trafficking in Rustenburg, Kuruman

Share this article

















The South African Police Service commended the Hawks on a stellar job after they swooped on five suspects accused of human trafficking in Rustenburg and Kuruman on Sunday, September 27.

On a Facebook post, SAPS said: Five male suspects have been arrested over trafficking young women from Limpopo, Lesotho, Namibia to work in brothels in Rustenburg and Kuruman on Sunday.

“The suspects were arrested at three properties during a takedown operation linked to offences where vulnerable women have been tricked, controlled and sexually exploited.”

They said further details will be communicated as soon as they become available.

Source: Cape Town ETC