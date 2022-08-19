Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Hawks confident of prosecutions against those identified as July unrest instigators

The Hawks say that they’re convinced that they have prosecutable cases against individuals who have been identified as instigators of last year’s July unrest.

Eight more alleged instigators have been arrested, adding to the 26 that have already appeared in court. The group also appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were released on R3 000 bail.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the looting and public violence during the unrest in several provinces in July last year.

“This has been an ongoing investigation that has so far lasted for about a year. We have solid evidence against those particular people, so we are certain that our cases can stand in court. We are following evidence, where evidence leads we follow, we don’t just arrest based on what people are saying because otherwise we will make faults and the cases won’t stand in court. We are still continuing with investigations, as and when investigations lead to a particular person, we definitely arrest those people,” says Thandi Mbambo, Hawks spokesperson.

