Hawks crack abalone-packaging operation in Table View

Share this article

















The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have been lauded after an integrated intelligence-driven operation led them to an illegal drying facility of abalone worth R1.6 million (more than US$95,000).

In a statement released on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the operation included a team from the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, crime intelligence and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) on Wednesday.

She said a search-and-seizure operation was conducted at a storage facility in Koeberg Road, Table View.

Hani said the team seized dried and packaged abalone inside the facility.

Two suspects, aged 31 and 41, were arrested on a charge of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, the Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau (SANEB) arrested a 52-year-old woman after an intelligence operation led them to an address in Grassy Park.

Hani said when officers searched the house, tik (methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R300,000 (about US$18,000) was found packaged in small ziplock bags.

The woman is expected to appear in the Wynberg Regional Court on Friday.

The Hawks also secured the conviction of Emmanuela Obinna Oshaba, 31, in the George Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Oshaba was convicted on three counts of dealing in narcotics and has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

He was arrested in 2015 after three intelligence operations were executed against him at the George taxi rank, where he was found to be dealing in mandrax and tik.

The court also declared Oshaba unfit to possess a firearm.

Source: ANA