Hawks deal huge blow to card-cloning fraudsters in Cape Town

Share this article

















The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit says it has made significant inroads in dealing with sophisticated card and vehicle asset financing fraud in Cape Town, after six people were arrested and charged in the Western Cape Metro.

Responding to information about suspected cloned cards being used at a store in Tyger Valley Mall on Saturday, the Hawks’ banking investigation team arrested Lukhanyo Bokolo (33) after he was found in possession of cloned bank cards.

Cloned bank cards, holograms and cash

The Hawks said in a statement that he appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday and would he remains in custody until his formal bail application hearing on 26 June.

The Hawks said they arrested Lunga Ndudana (34), with his accomplice, Vusumzi Zimisele Siwela (45), at Cape Town International Airport after they were found in possession of embossed cloned bank cards, holograms and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ndudana, who was released on bail of R5 000 is expected to be back in court alongside Siwela, who remains in custody, the statement said.

Dumisani Ntsodo (29) was arrested by the Hawks’ banking investigating team after he allegedly colluded in a crime with a Willow-bridge Mall chain store salesman, Ntsika Ntshebetu. They allegedly used a cloned bank card to secure goods from the store valued at R17 000.

The salesman was arrested shortly after the incident on 1 March.

Hawks swoop on swindlers

Ntsodo appeared at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 6 June 2019. Both suspects are out on R1 000 bail and are expected to appear in court on 27 June.

In the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, Cliffod Charles Krige (43) was released on R5 000 bail on 6 June. Krige was linked to an allegedly fraudulent vehicle asset finance deal.

Fraudulent documents were used to secure a Jeep Cherokee valued at R1.2 million and a BMW 520i valued at R364 500.

“It is further alleged that the suspect leased the BMW 520i to a third party. On his arrest on 4 June the Hawks’ banking investigating team seized a Jeep Cherokee that was fraudulently purchased, as well as a Ford Focus valued at R130 000.00,” the statement said.

Krige’s case will be heard again on 23 August.

By African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Naomi Mackay.

(Source: The South African)

Share this article

















Comments

comments