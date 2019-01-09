Hawks investigate drug cartel after R700 million bust

South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) along with authorities overseas are investigating an international drug smuggling cartel.

This after Monday’s R700 million cocaine bust in Port Elizabeth.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said investigations are ongoing.

“We are talking about uncut crack cocaine that is worth more than R700 million. We haven’t arrested anyone. We are working with our counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil in trying to ascertain the cartel that is involved.”

Share this article











Comments

comments