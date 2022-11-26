Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Hawks investigating Cape Town teenager’s ‘kidnapping’

The Hawks are investigating the “kidnapping” of a 17-year-old Cape Town girl who was allegedly snatched from her family’s business this week.

The girl was reportedly kidnapped from her father’s spaza shop in Delft. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

On Saturday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani told TimesLIVE the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

“We can confirm that the Hawks are busy with the investigation. The investigation is at a sensitive stage and no information can be divulged at this stage,” said Hani.

Source: TimesLive


