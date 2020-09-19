Hawks investigating murder of WCape top cop

Share this article

















Western Cape police say the Hawks will investigate circumstances which led to the fatal shooting of senior detective in the Anti Gang Unit, Lt Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The 52-year-old Kinnear was shot several times in his car a few metres from his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town this afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says Kinnear with over 30 years experience as a police officers has investigated a number of high profile cases.

Potelwa says the Hawks will be investigating a case of murder.

Last year after receiving death threats, 2- hour security had to be placed outside Kinnear’s home. He was also the lead investigator in the murder of a prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik.

Source: SABC News