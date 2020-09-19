Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hawks investigating murder of WCape top cop

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Western Cape police say the Hawks will investigate circumstances which led to the fatal shooting of senior detective in the Anti Gang Unit, Lt Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The 52-year-old Kinnear was shot several times in his car a few metres from his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town this afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says Kinnear with over 30 years experience as a police officers has investigated a number of high profile cases.

Potelwa says the Hawks will be investigating a case of murder.

Last year after receiving death threats, 2- hour security had to be placed outside Kinnear’s home. He was also the lead investigator in the murder of a prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.