Hawks lambasted for arresting Agrizzi and four co-accused

Legal experts have lambasted the Hawks for the arrests of five-people over allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to tender irregularities between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.

Experts warn that the arrest of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s could scare off more witnesses intending to give testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Five people appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The people arrested include: Agrizzi, former chief financial officer of Bosasa Andries Van Tonder and former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham.

The Director of Accountability Now – Advocate Paul Hoffman says while the Hawks are happy to have embarked on this operation in arresting some of those implicated in the Bosasa scandal, there are key figures that are still roaming free.

“It’s certainly underwhelming that small fish like Van Tonder and Agrizzi are now charged while Gavin Watson, Dudu Myeni, Jacob Zuma and Bheki Cele are not also co-accused in the same matter; they are not going after the big fish yet. It’s really a big test of the willingness of the NPA to act without fear or favour or prejudice. It’s not very impressing to go after fallen fruit while the high hanging fruit still enjoys the impunity of their senior years.”

[Source: SABC News]

