Hawks looking for three ‘bogus doctors’ in Western Cape

Local, News
The Hawks in the Western Cape are seeking assistance from the public to trace three bogus doctors, two of whom failed to appear in court again after being charged with fraud and the contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Health Professions Act.

The Hawks said on Wednesday Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Jeremy Liyongo Bompemo were arrested in 2018 during an operation by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bellville.

“The operation was as a result of information that was received of three men suspected to be practising without licences and operating as medical doctors in the areas between Bellville and Khayelitsha.

“Further investigation revealed that they were indeed not registered with the Health Professional Council of SA (HPCSA) but they were also dispensing medication and medical certificates to patients using genuine doctors’ details and practice numbers,” Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

Hani said Tunda and Bompemo were found doing business in their surgery and were arrested by the team.

They have been on the run since their last court appearance when they were released on R5,000 bail each.   Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

“The third suspect who also practised illegally in Khayelitsha during 2018 is also sought, however after the undercover operations he could not be traced,” Hani said.

Source: TimesLIVE


