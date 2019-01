South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) made a R700 million drug bust in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The unit found the cocaine hidden in a ship at the Port of Ngqura.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they received information of the vessel passing by South Africa’s shores.

“There was information that there was going to be drugs that were concealed in the vessel and of course, yesterday we had an operation where we managed to seize that container.”

