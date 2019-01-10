Hawks: Seized uncut cocaine may be worth R1 billion

South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said the 706kg of uncut cocaine recovered during a drug bust at the Port of Ngqura, Port Elizabeth, on Monday, may be worth up to R1 billion.

The initial value of the drugs was estimated at R700 million but Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explained that this was prior processing.

The Hawks are working with counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil to uncover the involved cartel.

“It just goes to show the magnitude of the drugs that were going to be made in India,” said Mulaudzi.

The Hawks are keeping a close eye on all points of entry, as the cartel responsible might send even more drugs to or through South Africa.

“We have taken these drugs away from this cartel, so of course they won’t be happy. We might be expecting something from them, maybe they’ll retaliate and bring more drugs into the country through other means. For us to have this operation, its sends a strong message to this cartel, whoever they are, that South Africa is not a harbour for drugs.”

Share this article











Comments

comments