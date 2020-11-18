Hawks to probe leaking of maths exam question paper

Share this article

















The Department of Basic Education has been meeting with the Hawks regarding the Priority Crime Unit’s investigation into the leaking of the matric Maths Paper 2.

It emerged on Monday, that the paper was leaked before it was written and that Gauteng and Limpopo learners had seen it.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape are also believed to have seen the paper.

“Today we are communicating to the hawks to get to the bottom of this. We appreciate all the people who are coming to us with information because everything they have given us will be considered as part of the investigation.”

“Our focus now is to get the source of the leak because that’s where the problem began. Other people were sharing it but they too participated in this based on what we have seen thus far,” explains Mhlanga.

Source: SABC News