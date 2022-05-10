Health concerns raised following arson attack at Kraaifontein sewer pump station

LOCAL

Health concerns have been raised after an extensive arson attack at a sewer pump station in Kraaifontein damaged critical structures at the weekend.

According to the City of Cape Town, both the electrical and mechanical equipment required for the pump station to transport sewage from homes and businesses were destroyed.

The resultant overflows and flooding are expected to affect not only the sewer network throughout Wallacedene, but also the environment and water quality.

A R5 000 reward is on offer to anyone with information.