Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Health Department encourages people to wash hands, boil water before drinking

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in South Africa has climbed to 32 after the death of a woman from Parys in the Free State on Thursday. She’s the second person confirmed dead by the provincial Department of Health.

Last month a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort died in Parys Hospital as a result of cholera.

At least 29 deaths occurred in the Hammanskraal area, north of Pretoria, and one in Mpumalanga.

Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says the second patient to die in the province had been admitted at Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad.

“The patient is confirmed to have died and thereafter laboratory tests confirmed that the death is attributable to Cholera. The Department would like to take this opportunity to urge the public to believe information about causes of death that are confirmed by laboratory tests and not opinions that are not scientifically supported by facts.

“The Department of Health continues to make a clarion call for all people to continue washing their hands and boiling water before they can consume it.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.