Health Dept already developing measures for NHI implementation: Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says despite the envisaged National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation still being processed by Parliament, the department has already developed measures for its implementation.

The Minister was briefing the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Health on its annual report.

He says the planned universal coverage has to be introduced for the good of the majority of the country’s people.

“We continue to want to prepare everything for the implementation of the National Health Insurance. As indicated that the goal there is to achieve universal health coverage through the implementation of the NHI. So while awaiting the processing of the bill and adoption of the approval of the bill by Parliament as it had to, we have to prepare the grounds in terms of making sure that the infrastructure and all the various implementation plans are ready.”

The NHI aims to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution.

The government plans to achieve this through Universal Health Coverage.

According to the plan, South Africans of all races, rich or poor, and legal long-term residents will be covered and there will be one pool of health care funding for both the public and private sector.

The NHI will see a reduction in the cost of health.

Source: SABC