Health Dept concludes Tobacco control webinars

LOCAL
The Department of Health is expected to concluded a series of Tobacco Control webinars on Wednesday. Among the discussions include South Africa’s policies around tobacco control and the role of stakeholders in intensifying public awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on the health and economy of the country. The Western Cape is understood to hosts among the top number of smokers in the country.
Meanwhile, the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill currently before Parliament has received ongoing backlash from the industry. A study recently uncovered that the use of e-cigerettes and related products among South African teens has spiked. If passed, the bill could regulate the electronic smoking sector, enforce plain packaging depicting only health warnings and a 100% ban on smoking around non-smokers both indoors and outdoors.
VOC
Photo: AlexusFotos