Health Minister Mkhize tests positive for Covid-19

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), Mkhize said on Sunday.

“I wish to inform the public that this afternoon [Sunday] my wife, Dr May Mkhize, and I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“We decided to go test yesterday [Saturday] when I started showing mild symptoms. I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy, and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration,” he said.

“Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my health ministry team. We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested. I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,” Mkhize said.

He urged all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols such as wearing face masks, keeping physical distancing, and washing or sanitizing hands.

As a country, South Africa had made significant strides in the fight against the pandemic.

“Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love.

“I will use this quarantine period to rest and recharge because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people, even post-Covid-19, remains of paramount importance,” Mkhize said.

Source: ANA