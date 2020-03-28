Health minister revises SA COVID-19 deaths to one

Share this article

















There is only one confirmed death caused by COVID-19 in South Africa, after the Health Ministry on Friday revised its initial report. Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa has 1170 confirmed cases, an increase of 243 new cases from yesterday. Initially, the minister reported that two deaths had occurred as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The first patient was a 48 year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on the 23rd March 2020. She was suffering from a pulmonary embolism and her underlying disease made her succumb to the virus. News24 reported that the woman, identified as Madeleine Van Wyk, a Sanlam employee. In an internal communication to staff on Friday, Sanlam expressed its sadness at the news of her passing. It’s believed the woman had an underlying medical condition. The company urged all its employees to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loves ones.

The second patient- a 28-year-old woman, was a suspected case based on the fact that she had been in respiratory distress. Due to a lack of oxygen, she was transferred to hospital during the early hours of this morning. On arrival in ICU, she was declared dead. While it was thought she had COVID-19, laboratory results received at 17:20 on Friday confirmed she was negative. Her immediate family was also tested and they are also negative. She is therefore no longer considered a COVID-19 case.

See the national synopsis below:

Melomed has confirmed that the 28-year-old woman who was suspected to have died of the coronavirus was an employee. Sherilee Africa Jansen was a nurse employed at the Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital. Health Minister Zweli Mhkize has confirmed that she had tested negative for the virus. In a statement this evening, the hospital group expressed its deepest condolences at her loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. Melomed would further like to state that the cause of death was found not to be due to Covid-19 as per the most recent Minister of Health’s media release. We call on the public to respect the family’s right to privacy at this time and to refrain from making false and unconfirmed statements.”

