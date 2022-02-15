Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Health Minister says health services have withstood the Covid-19 pandemic

Health minister, Joe Phaahla says the country’s health services have been able to withstand the Covid-19 pandemic. He was speaking during the state of the nation address debate at the Cape Town City Hall yesterday.
During his address last week Thursday, president Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the national state of disaster would be ending as soon.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s Covid-91 related fatalities have breached the 97k mark as three more deaths have been recorded in the latest reporting period, bringing the total to 97 250.
Furthermore, 1 094 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.
