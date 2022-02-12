Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Heat warning: Extremely hot condition predicted for parts of the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service warns of extremely hot conditions in the Western Cape this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius, with residents from  Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn being the most affected.

The weather service warns heat stroke is the most serious health and safety concern in such extremely hot conditions. Fires could also occur. If heat stroke is suspected, medical treatment should be sought immediately.

“Heat stroke can be fatal if medical treatment is not available immediately. If a heat wave occurs during a drought, which dries out vegetation; it can contribute to veld fires,” the weather service said.

 

 


