Heatwave warning issued for several parts of SA

Share this article

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country as hot temperatures are expected to continue until Sunday.

SAWS says the mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas.

Meanwhile, the European climate change watchdog has found that September 2023 was the hottest September ever recorded due to climate change.

The International Weather and Climate Forum is currently holding workshops in Paris, France for weather presenters, meteorologists, and journalists on how to communicate more effectively on climate change, both to viewers and to policy makers.

SABC Meteorologist Azwi Tuwani says, “Climate change is happening, and we need to know how to mitigate and to be resilient to it. So, this is where our meteorologists and weather presenters are in the forefront, hence this kind of training where we are looking at many factors in how we can better communicate and educate the viewers on the issues of climate change. In SA right now, we have a heatwave, and we need to have water in such situations, including serious droughts. The last events we had in Western Cape, the storm surge and the flooding because it has been exacerbated and we can see the footprint of climate change.”