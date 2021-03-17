Heavy police presence as cops accused of shooting Ntumba appear in court

Share this article

















There is a strong police presence at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where four police officers are expected to appear on Wednesday.

They were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba. He was killed during student protests last week, just after leaving a clinic.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested the officers from the Public Order Policing (POP) unit on Monday.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Students are expected to protest outside the court, however, the situation is relatively quiet at the moment.

Police have been deployed around the court in the event that crowds of people arrive later.

The 35-year old Ntumba was not part of the protest but was caught between the police and protesting students as he was leaving a local clinic.

His death has left his family in shock. They say the young, married father of three, still had much to live for.

IPID investigation led to the arrest of the four police officers.

Source: SABC