Heavy rain causes flooding on the Cape Flats

Localised flooding has been reported on the Cape Flats after heavy downpours across the Cape Metropole on Tuesday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said many formal and informal settlements where affected, however no emergency evacuations were needed.

“Due to last night’s heavy downpours, localised flooding has occurred in informal settlements and formal areas across the metropole. Informal settlements affected are in K, SST and BM Section, Makhaza, Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Gugulethu and Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay. There were, however, no evacuations,” she said.

Powell said Formal areas affected by flooding include Athlone, Gatesville, Diep River and Wallacedene.

In Manenberg, a canal overflowed, leading to several houses being flooded.

“Various city departments are making assessments and will continue the mop-up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit,” said Powell.