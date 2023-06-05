Heavy rainfall in Cape Town

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Over the weekend, Cape Town and the Western Cape were greeted with a chilly and rainy spell, turning the mother city into a cold and wet haven.

In an interview with VOC Breakfast on Monday, COCT Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, discussed the impact of bad weather in the region. “We experienced heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, but there were no major incidents reported to the Disaster Operations Centre,” said Powell.

Despite the lack of major incidents this past weekend, the city’s Disaster Operations Centre is aware of the waterlogged informal settlements. To alleviate residents’ inconvenience, Powell said the city is actively unblocking drains and exploring engineering solutions to mitigate waterlogging issues.

Areas affected by heavy rainfall.

• Various parts of Khayelitsha

• Masiphumelele in Fish Hoek

• Dunoon

“We have not received any warnings from the South African Weather Services; however, rain is predicted to come through on Wednesday and Thursday,” commented Powell.

Powell said if anyone is impacted by flooding, they can contact the helpline at 0800 636 465 for assistance.

