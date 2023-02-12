Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Heavy rains continue to lash KZN, residents urged to stay indoors

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant if they’re on the roads, as heavy rains continue to lash the province.

Downpours are also being experienced in parts of Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga.

More rains or thunderstorms are forecast on Sunday for these provinces.

The KZN government says it remains on high alert as inclement weather conditions persist.

Some roads in the northern parts of the province have been closed due to flooding and poor visibility.

The KZN premier’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says, “Our province has been issuing weather warnings since Wednesday whereby we’ve been calling on residents in northern parts of KwaZulu Natal, mainly in the Umkhanyakude district, Amajube district, and also in Umzinyathi district, to be extra vigilant and to remain indoors and only go out when it’s absolutely necessary.”

Sisilana adds: “Our province in recent months has been prone to floods, and we often find that people tend to ignore the evacuation notices and we appeal to our residents to ensure that they listen to law enforcement authorities, and disaster management teams, to ensure that they are safe during this period.”

Source: SABC News


