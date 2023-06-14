Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Heavy rains leaves parts of Cape Town in destruction

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Kouthar Sambo

Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds left parts of Cape Town in destruction, following an overflow of rivers and their banks, leading to road closures and flooding across the city.
This came after the heavy rains had caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River, and the Kayser River to burst their banks.

The incident led to flooding, impacting the Johnson and Johnson factory in Tokai, while the Lourens River flooding affected the Somerset West Eskom substation.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that the City and Eskom are working together to restore the power in the Helderberg area. In addition to this, Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is also being evacuated.

“Various informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele, and Khayelitsha have been flooded. Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) officials are still busy with assessments. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in conjunction with other NGOs have been requested to provide humanitarian relief to the affected areas,” said Powell.

Photo: Arlette Franks/Facebook


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.