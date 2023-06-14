Heavy rains leaves parts of Cape Town in destruction

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds left parts of Cape Town in destruction, following an overflow of rivers and their banks, leading to road closures and flooding across the city.

This came after the heavy rains had caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River, and the Kayser River to burst their banks.

The incident led to flooding, impacting the Johnson and Johnson factory in Tokai, while the Lourens River flooding affected the Somerset West Eskom substation.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that the City and Eskom are working together to restore the power in the Helderberg area. In addition to this, Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is also being evacuated.

“Various informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele, and Khayelitsha have been flooded. Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) officials are still busy with assessments. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in conjunction with other NGOs have been requested to provide humanitarian relief to the affected areas,” said Powell.

Photo: Arlette Franks/Facebook