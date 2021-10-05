Heideveld residents implore gangs to stop Gang war

Hundreds of residents in the Heideveld area gathered for a mass prayer meeting at the weekend where they implored gangsters to drop their firearms amid a bloody gang war.
According to officials, the turf war has been crippling the community for weeks. Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Pastor Vernon Visagie, thanked all community leaders and stakeholders for participating in the fight against criminality.
“The community has had enough of ongoing gang wars that are plaguing the streets of Heideveld. We came together to embed the message that ‘Enough is Enough’. We are saying no more violence, gangsterism and murders,” said Visagie.
Visagie added that no gun shots were heard in the area since the interfaith prayer meeting.
Photo: Supplied