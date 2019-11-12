Heideveld teacher wins regional award

Share this article

















Another Capetonian teacher is leading the way in the education industry by inspiring learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to engage and invest more in their education. Heideveld High School educator, Riefqah Sasman won the Western Cape category for Excellence in Technology-Enhanced, Teaching and Learning in the National Teaching Awards for her efforts and successes at the high school. She is described as a ‘passionate, dedicated, vibrant and energetic educator”.

Sasman manages the ICT team at her school and conducts workshops to empower teachers on how to integrate technology in the classroom. Through information communication and technology (ICT), she aims to enhance the learning experience of her students and continuously seeks to add variety to traditional teaching and assessment methodologies.

She spoke to VOC on her challenges and achievements and expressed excitement at the recognition she has now received.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional…I can’t believe it,” said Sasman. “I’ve been working so hard, going to so many courses and studying…all of a sudden my life changed overnight, it’s an amazing thing.”

Sasman says she tries to instil values in her learners through her teaching, while preparing them for the fourth industrial revolution.

“I try to instil values in my teaching, so I integrate different values every day. What makes my learners listen and feel inspired is that I always come with a story – a story that relates to their lives. I’m trying to build character because I feel character is the most important in building a child…building character and working on the heart and soul is the most important.” “At the end of the day, we are only passing through this world…”

Following the sentiment of ‘the one promise we have is that we are going to die,’ Sasman tries to teach students to soul search and strive to be better people every day.

She also stressed that all learners – regardless of background and socioeconomic status – should be afforded the same opportunities. According to her, technology greatly assists in this regard.

Sasman finds that technology increases learner engagement with school material by making content fun.

The Western Cape winners of 2019’s National Teaching Awards were announced in Cape Town on Friday and, according to Sasman, national rounds take place at the end of November.

VOC

