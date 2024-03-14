Heinz Park activist champions Ramadan charity efforts

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Community activist Mogamat Mohammed, renowned for his charity work in Heinz Park, shares insights into Ramadan preparations and community outreach projects.

Speaking to Ramadan AM on Thursday Mohammed, affectionately known as Uncle Mo, described the atmosphere in the area during Ramadan.

“The people in the area are in a happy mood, and they are enjoying the days so far in Ramadan,” he stated.

As with most organisations, challenges arise as the demand for food parcels surpasses availability. Mohammed recounts receiving 70 forms for food parcels but facing a shortfall.

“We received a letter requesting food parcels and only 20 food parcels were delivered, which is upsetting as we honestly try to assist everyone who calls out for help,” he stressed.

Mohammed said Heinz Park’s social outreach service prioritizes the distribution of food parcels, starting with Madrasa students’ families, and then extending the food parcel distribution to the elderly and needy.

“We have a system here to ensure everybody has a beautiful iftar at night, as for many this might be the only meal that they have because some do not even have something to eat in the morning, he emphasized.

Mohammed appeals to the greater community to assist them in their quest to provide decent meals for all, not only in Ramadan, but whenever they do have charity drives in the area.

“People can call me or even WhatsApp me on 067 078 6756. I will even collect whatever you have to offer to make sure it does not inconvenience anyone,” he stated.

Reflecting on the community’s spirit of giving, Mohammed expresses gratitude for the collective efforts.

“This is how we get sustained during the month of Ramadan and it is important to make this a memorable experience for everyone and reward their efforts by making sure that they have something decent for the Muslim community to break fast (Boeka) with,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied