Heinz Park community activist seeks support to make Eid special for local children

By Ragheema Mclean

As we bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadan, Heinz Park community activist Mogamat Mohammed, affectionately known as Uncle Mo or Boeta Mo, is reaching out for assistance to ensure a memorable Eid-ul-Fitr for the children in his community.

South Africans were afforded another day of the month of Ramadan 1445. This comes after the moon was not sighted at Three Anchor Bay last night (9 April 2024), Eid will officially commence tomorrow (11 April 2024).

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadan AM show, Mohammed highlighted the community’s efforts to cater to more children during Ramadan than those attending the madrassah.

On any given night, between 100 and 120 children break their fast at the madrassah, engaging in Thikr and Duah, as part of the educational efforts to instill these practices in them.

“When the recent storm hit, the community rallied together to assist those affected, providing aid to families whose roofs were blown off. Witnessing the families in need was heartbreaking,” Mohammed expressed.

This Eid, their aim is to prepare a feast consisting of chicken curry and roti for the children, along with roast chicken, cold meats, and akhni to take home to their families.

Additionally, they plan to distribute party packets, biscuits, and cold drinks.

“We want to set up a table to create a special experience for them and show our appreciation for their fasting during Ramadan,” Mohammed added.

With an anticipated increase in the number of children attending, Mohammed is appealing for donations to help prepare more party packets and ensure a successful celebration.

Individuals interested in contributing can contact Uncle Mo at 067 078 6756.

